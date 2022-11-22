Gauteng Health Dept secures interdict against striking public healthcare workers

Staff disrupted operations at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, with patients turned away. Operations at the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal were also affected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has secured a court interdict against striking public healthcare workers following Tuesday's wage-related demonstration.

Staff disrupted operations at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, with patients turned away.

Operations at the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal were also affected.

Government has made an offer comprising of 3% pensionable funds and 4.5% non-pensionable funds.

But unions have rejected this, demanding a 10% increase.

Workers have been interdicted from interfering with access to the hospitals.

Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba: "Part of the interdict is that the South African Police Service has also been ordered to assist the department where necessary to enforce the interim order, which will remain in effect pending the return court date on the first of March 2023."

WATCH: Civil service workers protest over wages in PTA