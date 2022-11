GALLERY: Trade unions march to Treasury in Pretoria over public sector wage hike

Hundreds of public service workers marched to the office of the Treasury in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday afternoon over a wage dispute with government, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to the minister.

Public sector workers affiliated with various trade unions during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Trade union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Trade union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Trade union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members and law enforcement officers during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Union members hand at Treasury during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.