De Lille reveals that about 10% of security clearances sought from SSA received

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said that her department submitted the names of 253 officials in the last financial year to be vetted by the State Security Agency but to date, only 23 clearance certificates had been received.

CAPE TOWN - Vetting delays at the State Security Agency (SSA) has again been raised in Parliament, this time the impact it’s having at the Public Works Department.

Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday revealed that less than 10% of the security clearances sought from the SSA over the last financial year had been received.

Meanwhile, 12 senior managers in her department were refusing to be vetted.

De Lille briefed Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday on the progress made in setting up an ethics unit within her department.

"SSA needs to do something about that because it is not only within DPWI, but it cuts across many other government departments."

De Lille said that she would not be taking a soft approach to the managers who refused to be vetted.

"I've instructed them to proceed with the disciplinary action immediately because this is refusal at entry level to participate in the whole process."

Parliament has been grappling with the vetting issue in other portfolios too, most notably at Eskom.

The backlog is also causing a delay in appointing a new board for the SABC.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is expecting Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele to appear before it next week, to explain the hold-ups.