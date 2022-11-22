DA: NW Premier Maape's Cabinet reshuffle purely political and without merit

ANC chairperson Nono Maloyi was sworn into the provincial executive committee while his deputy secretary Viola Motsumi is expected to be sworn in next month.

RUSTENBURG - Opposition parties in the North West on Tuesday said they had mixed reactions following Premier Bushy Maape's Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Nono Maloyi was sworn into the provincial executive committee while his deputy secretary, Viola Motsumi, is expected to be sworn in next month.

Maloyi will head the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Two other MECs were swapped around in the arts, culture and recreation department and the economic development and tourism department.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s chief whip Freddie Sonakile said they believed the reshuffle was another move by the ANC to deploy uncredible cadres to influential portfolios.

“The DA notes the changes made by the North West Premier Bushy Maape to his executive committee. This reshuffle was purely political and without any merit, considering that some of the poorest-performing MECs have retained their posts. This reshuffle is to purely make space for the newly elected ANC party leadership for lucrative positions in government.”

Meanwhile, the ANC said they welcomed the addition of Maloyi in the executive committee.

The ANC said Motsumi would officially start in her new position in December, taking over the education portfolio.