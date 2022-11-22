CT taxi commuters say the shutdown adds more pressure on their finances

Santaco's Western Cape taxi shutdown has for a second day forced people to make alternative travelling arrangements.

CAPE TOWN - Infuriated Cape Town taxi commuters on Tuesday said the shutdown was putting even more pressure on their already stretched budgets.

The shutdown in the Western Cape, led by the SA National Taxi Council, entered its second day on Tuesday, forcing people to make alternative travelling arrangements.

Commuters travelling via the Bellville train station said it's unfair that they had to pay the price for a fight between provincial government and taxi bosses.

"I was saying to my friend, 'Hey friend', I had to borrow money in order for me to be able to catch a bus. Reason being is because I was using taxis, I was unaware of the costs of the buses, now I don't have the money to go back home," said one 23-year-old student, who accused taxi bosses of being selfish.

Another student, rushing to hitch-hike to her Belhar College Campus, said the strike was a major inconvenience.

"I'm coming from Griffendale. I had to use a train to come and then to go to Belhar. I now have to walk or try to hitchhike," she said.

These commuters said they hoped the issue would be resolved by the end of today.