Creecy: Attitude of rich nations on adaptation at COP27 disappointing

Minister for Forestry Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy on Tuesday addressed the media on the outcomes of the recently concluded COP27 gathering in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African delegation at this year’s United Nations Climate Change conference (COP27) said that it was disappointed with the slow progress on the global goal on adaptation.

She said that South Africa called for the establishment of clear goals and timelines in relation to adaptation but the outcome of the gathering focused more on workshops to build understanding on how climate change affects critical sectors such as health, poverty and food.

The global goal on adaptation is concerned with building flood defences, preserving wetlands, restoring mangrove swamps and regrowing forests.

According to the United Nations, these measures can help countries become more resilient to the impact of a climate breakdown.

Creecy said that the attitude of rich nations on adaptation at this year’s COP27 was disappointing.

"There was less appetite from the developed countries for a firm work programme on adaptation and that’s why we were disappointed with the outcome," she said.

Creecy said that the country would continue to use various platforms within the United Nations structure to advocate for the establishment of clear goals and timelines for adaptation.