Cosatu urges players involved WC taxi strike to find resolution

Taxi operators have parked their minibuses with Santaco highlighting their grievances which include the imminent end of the Blue Dot Taxi Project.

JOHANNESBURG - In the Western Cape, trade union federation Cosatu urged players involved in the taxi strike to resolve the impasse.

Taxi operator parked their minibuses with the South African National Taxi Council highlighting its grievances that include the imminent end of the Blue Dot Taxi Project.

The pilot project set out to formalise the taxi industry is due to come to an end at the end of November.

Law enforcement officers kept watchful eyes on the Bellville Transport Interchange’s bus terminal.

Cosatu provincial secretary, Malvern De Bruyn, said they agreed to postpone the province’s participation in the national wage strike.

The federation cited safety concerns

"This action was postponed only for the Western Cape. All other provinces will proceed with the action against the government."

These taxi commuters said they had to make use of bus services to get to work.

"That's [taxis] the only option here. The taxis are not working, and we don't have another option to get to work. I'm just very scared. It's not easy when the taxi is not working."

Western Cape Police said Public Order Police, the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement officials and traffic officers are deployed at strategic positions.