Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu members picket outside Treasury offices over wage hike
They are protesting against the government's move to implement a 3% wage increase on the baseline with other additions.
PRETORIA/DURBAN - Public servants affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have started picketing outside the Treasury offices in Pretoria.
They are protesting against the government's move to implement a 3% wage increase on the baseline with other additions.
The public servants are demanding an increment of 10% with additional benefits, including the extension of the R1,000 monthly cash allowance.
Were at Burgers Park in Pretoria where protesting civil service workers are expected to gather before marching to Treasury. Federation unions Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa are calling for a 10% wage increase, while govt refuses to budge from its 3% on the baseline. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/2KupuTpcESEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2022
Despite the drizzle, the streets of the Pretoria CBD have indeed filled up, with many wearing their red regalia.
Singing songs of liberation, with placards written "Away with 3%", the workers hope to be granted a wage increase in line with the inflation rate.
The trade union federations have vowed to completely shut down government entities should it fail to at least meet them halfway.
Meanwhile, public servants are continuing to picket outside the Treasury offices in the capital city.
Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, Cosatu said that it would not accept the latest wage increase that government was offering public servants.
The union said that it wanted government to hear their cries for a better increase.
Cosatu said that government must respect public workers and meet their demands.
KZN Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said: “We are not going to allow government to undermine the collective bargaining because that was the product of the collective bargaining. We are also saying we do not agree with the 3%, we want 10%. We are not going to allow government to undermine and continue to downgrade the public servants.”