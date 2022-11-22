Cosatu, Fedusa, Saftu members picket outside Treasury offices over wage hike

Despite the drizzle, the streets of the Pretoria CBD have indeed filled up, with many wearing their red regalia.

Singing songs of liberation, with placards written "Away with 3%", the workers hope to be granted a wage increase in line with the inflation rate.

The trade union federations have vowed to completely shut down government entities should it fail to at least meet them halfway.

Meanwhile, public servants are continuing to picket outside the Treasury offices in the capital city.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, Cosatu said that it would not accept the latest wage increase that government was offering public servants.

The union said that it wanted government to hear their cries for a better increase.

Cosatu said that government must respect public workers and meet their demands.

KZN Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said: “We are not going to allow government to undermine the collective bargaining because that was the product of the collective bargaining. We are also saying we do not agree with the 3%, we want 10%. We are not going to allow government to undermine and continue to downgrade the public servants.”