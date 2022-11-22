ConCourt granting Janusz Walus parole, a miscarriage of justice - says Lesufi

In 2020, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola rejected an application for parole from Walus - citing the seriousness and the nature of his crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress chairperson in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi said the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Janusz Walus be granted parole - has opened a wound.

Walus killed South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani in 1993.

He was sentenced to death but after the death penalty was abolished, this was commuted to life in prison.

In 2020, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola rejected an application for parole from Walus - citing the seriousness and the nature of his crime.

The Constitutional Court overturned that decision on Monday, finding the minister’s decision was irrational and giving him 10 days to release Walus.

Lesufi said the judgment has opened a wound that was thought to have healed.

"And they say every wound has a story. But this particular story is a particularly special story. Chris Hani is not an ordinary person. Chris Hani delivered this freedom we enjoy."

Lesufi said there should be a national day of action to mark Walus’ release.

"We feel betrayed, we feel let down and we can’t leave this unattended. And we call upon the SACP to convene and lead us on this matter. And we must not be apologetic. There’s no one that will impose reconciliation on us. There’s no one that will impose pain on us, and there’s no one that will force us to forgive somebody. It must be out of our own making. And we can’t also fold our arms and allow miscarriage of justice to happen."

The ruling has resulted in widespread outrage, with the Ecomic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also weighing in.

EFF said the ruling “undermined the sensitivities of our people” and that it “will invoke instability in our country”.

The party further descrided the ruling as “callous, insensitive and regressive” and “a betrayal of all combatants who fought the forces of Apartheid”.

