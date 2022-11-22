CoCT claims Masiphumelele residents attacked firefighters who responded to fire

The metro said only a few shacks were affected when the firefighters first arrived on the scene on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town claims that some Masiphumelele residents attacked firefighters who were responding to the most recent fire that destroyed their homes.

The metro said only a few shacks were affected when the firefighters first arrived on the scene on Monday.

Ultimately, around 600 home structures were destroyed.

Speaking during his visit to the informal settlement on Tuesday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: "Unfortunately, they also came under some attack from community members. We understand that is likely due to desperation and people looking for water to help put out the fire. But unfortunately, what that does, it means that more shacks are damaged because the firefighters can’t do their job."

However, community leader Mkhululi Mfiki denied claims of interference: "I told my people to cooperate. So, I don’t know where this claim that firefighters were attacked comes from. Those houses burnt because there was no water."