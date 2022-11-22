Civil servants wrap up wage march in Pretoria

It was the second leg of protests in two weeks.

PRETORIA - Civil servants brought services to a halt as hundreds of frustrated workers marched to Treasury offices on Tuesday afternoon where they handed over a memorandum of 13 demands.

This was the second leg of protests in two weeks.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Federation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Unions of South Africa joined forces in a bid to put pressure on government to concede to their wage demands.

Denosa’s Kwena Manamela said the demands to government were clear.

“We demand the insourcing of all outsourced services, which in the main, are owned by politicians.”, he said.

Workers have vowed to intensify their protest if government fails to up its offer from a 3% increase on the baseline to 10%.

The sector also wants government to sweeten the deal with added benefits, including an increase in the headcount in the sector, a housing allowance, as well as the protection of collective bargaining.

Government has seven days to respond to these demands, failing which unions have threatened to stage national shutdown or start of an indefinite strike.

The march ended dramatically when workers snubbed acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi who had taken to the stage to receive the memorandum of demands.

