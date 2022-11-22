City Power threatens to cut off defaulters in Joburg

The utility has threatened to stop supplying electricity to government offices, businesses and residents that owe it millions of rand.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Tuesday said a suspect accused of attacking a working technician in Hillbrow, Johannesburg has been arrested - as the power utility continues to cut power to some parts of Gauteng.

The utility said it would stop supplying electricity to government offices, business and residents which owe it millions of rand.

On Monday, City Power disconnected a number of buildings in Hillbrow for outstanding electricity bills, including the National Treasury's offices in the city centre.

Despite the ongoing attacks on its staff, City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, said they would continue to intensify their campaign to cut off defaulters.

"The money that is needed for reinvestment into infrastructure is also needed to ensure we electrify and ensure that we keep the lights on, so this is something that will continue to ensure that people start paying electricity,"