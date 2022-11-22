Cape Town expects more chaos on day two of taxi strike

CAPE TOWN - More chaos is expected in Cape Town on Tuesday as the strike by members of taxi association, Santaco, enters its second day.

Hundreds of taxi commuters in the province will have to seek alternative modes of transport as the strike action continues this morning.

Santaco arranged the stay-away to protest an announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot taxi programme will end later this month.

The programme incentivises drivers for good driving habits.

Monday's shutdown resulted in widespread disruptions with two buses being torched in Khayelitsha.

City officials said there were also reports of commuters being intimidated and vehicles being stoned.

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Daylin Mitchell, said the violence associated with the strike was unacceptable.

"At the manner in which the criminality and the thuggery that we have seen I mean I can not stand by and just see this happening and I've asked my department to engage on all regulatory aspects that I'm able to enforce which I'm going to do."

Mitchell has called for a long-lasting solution to the impasse with Santaco.

"I do want to call on the national government to say let's engage on this because it's not a Western Cape initiative.

We merely did the pilot programme to see if formalisation can happen in the industry. Let's make this a South African initiative with a minibus industry that serves citizens across the country".