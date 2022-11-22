Angella Okutoyi becomes first Kenyan to make it to ITF W15 Tennis Tour final
The Kenyan has a career-high 1501 points in WTA Singles Rankings and now shifts her focus to the second W15 Nairobi tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from 22-28 November.
JOHANNESBURG - The Kenyan Ministry Of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts congratulated Kenyan tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi on being the first Kenyan ITF W15 Tennis Tour finalist.
On Sunday, Okutoyi went down on home soil 6-3, 6-2 to Germany’s Emily Seibold in the final of W15 Nairobi World Tennis Tour at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.
Each event has prize money of $15,000 and will have ITF World ranking as well as WTA points.
Okutoyi, a former African Under-18 champion, had hoped to become the first ever Kenyan to clinch the international, but went down to Seibold.
To get to the finals, the Wimbledon doubles junior champion knocked out third-seed Emma Tothova from Slovakia in straight sets at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi on Friday, 18 November.
“Despite the loss yesterday, it was a good week,” tweeted Okutoyi.
Doubles semis
Before the ongoing W15 Nairobi, Okutoyi had never gone past the second round in eight W15 tournaments since her debut in Nairobi in August 2019.
A total of 45 players and 10 coaches from 21 countries took part in the tournament, including USA, India, Switzerland, Germany, France, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Nigeria, Austria, Israel, Algeria, Tanzania, UK, North Macedonia, Uzbekistan.
