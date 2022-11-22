Angella Okutoyi becomes first Kenyan to make it to ITF W15 Tennis Tour final

The Kenyan has a career-high 1501 points in WTA Singles Rankings and now shifts her focus to the second W15 Nairobi tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from 22-28 November.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kenyan Ministry Of Youth Affairs, Sports and The Arts congratulated Kenyan tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi on being the first Kenyan ITF W15 Tennis Tour finalist.

On Sunday, Okutoyi went down on home soil 6-3, 6-2 to Germany’s Emily Seibold in the final of W15 Nairobi World Tennis Tour at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

The Kenyan has a career-high 1501 points in WTA Singles Rankings and now shifts her focus to the second W15 Nairobi tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi 22-28 November.