ANC says it’s 'committed' to gender equality despite 2 women nominated for top 6

Earlier on Tuesday, the party announced the candidates selected for top positions in the party's national executive committee ahead of its elective conference next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was committed to gender equality within its ranks despite only two women being nominated for positions in the party's top six.

On Tuesday, the party announced the candidates selected for top positions in the party's national executive committee ahead of its elective conference next month.

They are members who have been nominated by over 4,000 ANC branches across the country.

Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter-Gqubule will be contesting for the position of the party's deputy secretary general.

Secretary for the ANC's electoral committee, Chief Matsila, said that the candidates announced on Tuesday were ANC members who met the required percentage of branch nominations.

He added that there was still a chance for others to be nominated from the floor as additional national executive committee (NEC) members.

"What the constitution of the ANC says that the 86 or so members of the NEC should include women making up 50% of that composition. So, in terms of compliance with the ANC constitution, we think we should be able to do that when we look at the additional nominees."

