ANC’s electoral committee to announce nominated candidates

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s electoral committee will on Tuesday announce the names of those who’ve been successfully nominated by branches to contest for top positions at its national conference – which is just weeks away.

The announcement is expected to take place at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

Last week, those who have been shortlisted were vetted by the committee. It also requested financial statements and CVs from those willing to contest the various positions.

A first in ANC processes – the electoral committee will announce those who've received nominations – not only that but those who've indicated that they are available and standing for the various positions.

It's through this process that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa who’s been cagey about his ambitions to return to the helm will give a clear sign of his intentions.

Nominations closed earlier this month with provinces then consolidating the outcomes and sharing them with the committee this year.

Unlike others, no provincial general councils have been factored into the process.

The Nasrec 2 conference – as it's dubbed – will also see various leaders affected by the step-aside resolution being barred from participating.

The party's conference will kick off in about three weeks' time.