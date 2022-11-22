ANC: No candidates in top 6 disqualified from contesting for positions

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize will go head-to-head for the position of party president

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said none of the candidates vying for its top six positions have been disqualified from contesting at the party's elective conference next month.

The party's president Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize were revealed on Tuesday afternoon as the party's leading candidates for president.

Both Ramaphosa and Mkhize have been embroiled in corruption scandals over the past year.

The ANC’s electoral committee secretary, Chief Matsila said the party’s regulations did not allow for people involved in corruption to stand for positions in the party’s top structure.

Ramaphosa has been facing questions over money stolen from his Phala Phala farm, while Mkhize resigned in disgrace as health minister last year after being implicated in the Digital Vibes saga.

Without specifying the names, Matsila said the party’s integrity committee had finished compiling reports on members who were referred to it.

“We are still looking at the reports and the final determination will be made once we are sure that those reports have been accepted by the NEC (national executive committee)", he said.

Matsila said the ANC will announce the next 200 names nominated for the national executive committee next week.