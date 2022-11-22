Amid strike, Du Noon commuters hope taxi services return to normal on Wednesday Taxi operators have for a second day parked their minibuses, shutting down this mode of transport in the province. SANTACO

Du Noon CAPE TOWN - Du Noon commuters in the Western Cape are hoping taxi transport will return to normal from Wednesday. Taxi operators have for a second day parked their minibuses, shutting down this mode of transport in the province. Following Monday's torching of a Golden Arrow and a MyCiTi bus in Khayelitsha, law enforcement authorities on Tuesday bolstered their patrols in high-risk areas including Mitchells Plain, Du Noon and Atlantis. #TaxiStrike Police and other law enforcement authorities are patrolling the Bellville Public Transport Interchange precinct as the Western Cape taxi strike enters its 2nd day. KB pic.twitter.com/cjZcDkIJg9 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2022

Some taxi commuters in Du Noon are walking from the community to their workplaces in Parklands and Sunningdale.

"If they strike for themselves, they can just let the buses drive past," one commuter said.

In Bellville too, these commuters had no other choice but to walk to their destinations.

"I will try and hitchhike from here and see if I can get a lift," another commuter said.

The City of Cape Town said that MyCiTi bus services returned to normal on Tuesday but were subject to change if the need arises.