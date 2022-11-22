After SCA ruling, DA wants Zuma back in jail by Friday

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday upheld the Pretoria High Court’s December 2021 ruling reviewing and setting aside former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants former President Jacob Zuma back in prison by the end of the week.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday upheld the Pretoria High Court’s December 2021 ruling reviewing and setting aside former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

And while the court’s found it will be for the current incumbent, Makgothi Thobakgale, who’s acting commissioner at present, to decide whether the time Zuma spent on medical parole should count towards his sentence, it’s said he must return to prison in the meantime.

The SCA didn’t stipulate by when. But the DA, through the party’s lawyers, has now written to Thobakgale demanding that Zuma be placed back behind bars by the close of business on Friday.

The letter, which was dispatched by the DA’s lawyers at Minde Schapiro and Smith and is dated 21 November 2022, states that as a result of the SCA’s order, Jacob Zuma is obliged to return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre “immediately”.

If he doesn’t, it states further, the commissioner is then obliged to ensure Zuma’s return to prison.

The party is demanding that, one way or another, he’s back behind bars and sooner rather than later.

They want Zuma in orange overalls again by no later than 5pm on Friday afternoon.

And they’ve given the Commissioner until Wednesday to confirm that he’ll make sure of this.

In a statement, the party’s shadow minister for Correctional Services, Jahno Engelbrecht, said that the matter was about ensuring that the democratic principles of equality before the law and accountability were upheld.

In the meantime, though, the Department of Correctional Services on Tuesday indicated that they were still considering whether to appeal the SCA’s ruling, which could throw a spanner in the works.

If they were to lodge an appeal, that would automatically suspend the operation of the order handed down on Monday.