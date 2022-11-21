Zuma, Fraser appeal over medical parole decision dismissed by SCA

Last year, the Pretoria High Court found Arthur Fraser acted unlawfully by granting Zuma medical parole despite the Medical Parole Advisory Board having recommended against it.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma and ex-prison boss Arthur Fraser's leave for appeal over Zuma's medical parole decision was on Monday dismissed with costs.

Zuma and the correctional service's office of the national commissioner will split the costs between them for AfriForum as well as the Democratic Alliance, including the costs of counsel.

Last December, the Pretoria High Court found Fraser acted unlawfully by granting Zuma medical parole despite the Medical Parole Advisory Board having recommended against it. This was on the back of cases brought by various organisations.

Last June, the Constitutional Court found Zuma in contempt of a previous order it had handed down, directing him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for questioning. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

But two months after he reported to prison to start serving his sentence, the Department of Correctional Services announced he had been granted medical parole. This was in line with the Correctional Services Act's section 75(7)(a), which provides that “the national commissioner may place under correctional supervision or day parole, or grant parole or medical parole to a sentenced offender serving a sentence of incarceration for 24 months or less”.

The Correctional Services Department has provided Eyewitness News with figures which show the Medical Parole Advisory Board made 100 recommendations against medical parole during Fraser’s term of office. But Zuma’s was the only case where Fraser used what he claimed was his discretion to grant medical parole, despite a thumbs down from the board.

Fraser’s appointment as Correctional Services Commissioner was mired in controversy.

He was moved from the position of Director-General of the State Security Agency while he was under investigation for his involvement in the Principal Agent Network (PAN) Programme - - for which the State Capture Commission of Inquiry has since recommended Fraser be criminally investigated.

The DA challenged his appointment at the time.

"And when the DA challenged his appointment, Mr Ramaphosa defended it. From our perspective, this is probably the best example of how destructive the ANC cadre deployment policies are for the country".

Last month, Cabinet presented the National Framework Toward the Implementation of Professionalisation of the Public Sector - - which moves away from cadre deployment.

This was part of its response to the Zondo report - - and on the back of mounting pressure from the DA, including in the form of court action it instituted.