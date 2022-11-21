Western Cape taxi drivers down tools

Taxi drivers in the province are on strike on Monday and Tuesday over the cancellation of an incentive scheme.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi drivers in the Western Cape downed tools on Monday morning, demanding that a decision to

cancel the Blue Dot pilot programme be revisited.

The programme incentivised drivers to adopt safer behaviour on the roads.

The stay-away, which is expected to take place Monday and Tuesday, is expected to affect thousands of commuters.

The Western Cape transport and public works department says budgetary constraints prompted them to end the scheme.

Department spokesperson, Jandré Bakker, says the project is a good incentive to promote good driver behaviour.

"Drivers are rated on a number of criteria such as driving behaviour, which includes harsh acceleration, harsh braking and speeding. We monitor this with the use of technology such as tracking devices," said Bakker.

"The Western Cape government invested R215 million in this pilot project which has shown significant results including a more than 50% reduction in speeding occurrences and a 30% reduction in harsh occurrences like sudden lane changes, braking and acceleration."

At the same time, he has warned striking drivers not to break their licencing conditions.

"If any public transport operators transgress the conditions of their operating licences, which includes provisions on violent behaviour, the department will take the appropriate disciplinary steps. "