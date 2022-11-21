WC taxi strike adds to hurdles faced by matric pupils writing exams

Their journey had already disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi strike is the latest hurdle facing the matric class of 2022 in the Western Cape.

Now in the middle of their final exams, many may struggle to get to the exam room due to a taxi strike over the next two days.

On Monday, matric pupils sat for the Life Sciences paper and on Tuesday it's Geography.

For many who need public transport to get to school, the two-day taxi strike in the Western Cape adds more pressure.

The provincial education department said that the action had already had a negative impact on schools, but initial indications suggested no widespread disruption of the matric exams.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier said that if matrics could not reach their designated exam venues, they could head to the closest exam centre or high school with their IDs and exam admission letters.

"We do have some candidates that are writing at venues where they are not registered and they have all been assisted by our staff to write their exams."

However, matrics must arrive by 10am for a morning exam and 3pm for an afternoon exam.