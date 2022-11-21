Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks fetch more than R3 million!

Well-worn German sandals owned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs have set record sale at an auction.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of technology company Apple, made a lasting contribution to the world. You could say he left a permanent footprint on the technology industry.

Now, that term is being used more literally as a “well-used” pair of Jobs' Birkenstocks - that still have his feet’s imprints - has been bought for a record-breaking price at an auction.

A suede pair of the German sandals, worn by Steve Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s, was sold by Julien's Auctions for $218,750 - more than R3 million!

The sale is the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals.

According to Julien's Auctions, this pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, Steve Jobs' house manager.

Jobs died in October 2011 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old.