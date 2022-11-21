State to conduct ID profiles of Israeli fugitive, co-accused

The eight men, who were nabbed in Bryanston last Thursday, made their first appearances at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State will be conducting identity profiles of the eight men suspected of being part of an Israeli criminal gang operating in South Africa.

The men, who were nabbed in Bryanston last Thursday, made their first appearances at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

However, the court proceedings were held in-camera after Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhasibe rejected the media’s application to broadcast the proceedings.

There was a heavy presence of armed police at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Eight men, including one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives, made their first court appearance where they face multiple criminal charges.

These range from possession of drugs, unregistered firearms, ammunitions and contravening of the Electronic Communications Act of South Africa for being in possession of signal car jammers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that at this stage there were security concerns regarding the publishing of the suspects' faces.

"In terms of the sensitivity of the investigations that are continuing, therefore the court ruled that the media can not be allowed at this stage to film the proceedings."

The case was postponed to 24 November for further investigations.

WATCH: Alleged Israeli gangsters in court