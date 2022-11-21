SPAR Diamond Challenge back after hiatus

Netball South Africa has announced the players who will make the SPAR Proteas team and those who will go on to play for the President’s XII.

JOHANNESBURG – The SPAR Diamond Challenge is back between 22 November and 26 November after a 4-year hiatus and will be played at the University of Pretoria’s Rembrandt Hall.

Netball South Africa has announced the players who will make the SPAR Proteas team and those who will go on to play for the President’s XII.

“We are very confident in the teams that have been assembled by both coaches. While the attention may be on the SPAR Proteas, we cannot downplay the importance of having the President’s XII in this competition," said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President.

"The more players we have competing at this level the better because then we will have a bigger pool of players who are playing at the highest level.”

The Zimbabwe and Scotland national teams will be competing in the competition following the withdrawal of Malawi. The SA President’s XII team has been roped in and will play invitational matches against all the participating teams.

“This series will be a great build-up towards the Quad series in January – as I have not coached the team since World Cup 2019 in Liverpool. It will give me the opportunity to look at new players that have been selected under pressure, they are currently out training and working with intensity,” said SPAR Proteas Head Coach Norma Plummer.

Dumisani Chauke and Nichole Cusack will flank Plummer as her assistants during the tournament. The SA President’s XII team will be coached by Sameshia Esau and assisted by Elsunet du Plessis.

SPAR Proteas team: Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Boitumelo Mahloko; Phumza Maweni; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Bongiwe Msomi (c); Refilwe Nketsa; Lenize Potgieter; Monique Reyneke-Meyer; Nicola Smith; Elmeré van der Berg; Nicholé Taljaard; Shadine van der Merwe; Zanele Vimbela and Ine-Marí Venter.

Players selected for President’s XII are: Shannon Bartlett; Jessica du Plessis; Didintle Keebine; Sikholiwe Mdletshe; Kamogelo Maseko; Nonsikelelo Mazibuko; Sesandile Ngubane; Ané Retief; Rolene Streutker; Jeanté Strydom; Tinita van Dyk.

Tickets will be sold at the venue for R20 per adult and R10 for school-going children.