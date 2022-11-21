Go

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to May 2023

The postponement followed two of the men accused of murdering the football star changing their legal representative in the high court in Pretoria.

FILE: A Pretoria High Court courtroom ahead of the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.
21 November 2022 13:21

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been postponed to May, 2023.

The postponement followed two of the men accused of murdering the football star changing their legal representative in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Five men are on trial for the robbery and murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Attorney TT Thobane had been representing four of the accused while advocate Zandile Mshololo had been representing the fifth.

A new attorney, Sipho Ramoseple, rose on Monday to tell the court that he would be taking over the representation of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi from Thobane.

State advocate George Baloyi said Ramosepele would need to familiarise himself with the case docket and the transcripts. The matter was set to run until 2 December, but will now only be heard again on 2 May, 2023.

