Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to May 2023

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been postponed to May, 2023.

The postponement followed two of the men accused of murdering the football star changing their legal representative in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Five men are on trial for the robbery and murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Attorney TT Thobane had been representing four of the accused while advocate Zandile Mshololo had been representing the fifth.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Judge Maumela questions Ramosepele if he could not have communicated these changes with the court to save time, Ramosepele says he was in court in Randburg on a different matter. He says he received the instructions from Accused #1, Sibiya's father.

A new attorney, Sipho Ramoseple, rose on Monday to tell the court that he would be taking over the representation of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi from Thobane.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Adv Baloyo tells the court that they have agreed for this matter to be postponed to 2 May 2023, that leg will run until 26 May 2023. Then the matter will start again on 5 June to 15 June 2022. #SenzoMeyiwa

State advocate George Baloyi said Ramosepele would need to familiarise himself with the case docket and the transcripts. The matter was set to run until 2 December, but will now only be heard again on 2 May, 2023.