SA has obligation to fulfil extradition treaty with Israel - NPA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the South African government had an obligation to fulfil its extradition treaty with Israel.

Last Thursday, law enforcement agencies in the country arrested an Israeli fugitive who was hiding out in Bryanston.

The 46-year-old man made his second in-camera appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said that a senior advocate from the office of the director of public prosecutions had been assigned to handle the extradition of the recently apprehended Israeli fugitive.

The fugitive is wanted back in his home country for crimes he committed during the early 2000s as a henchman for the Abergil crime family.

Mjonondwane said that the prosecution would be making an application before court to have him extradited.

"So if the court rules that the person is extraditable then it, therefore, moves to the executive stage whereby the minister of justice will have to make a decision."

Mjonondwane said that the criminal charges the fugitive was facing in South Africa would run parallel to the extradition application.

The case was postponed to Thursday when the defence is expected to be served with the extradition documents.

