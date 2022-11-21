Ramaphosa: Public participation in decision-making is democracy at work

Reflecting on the 'taking Parliament to the people' programme in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said that South Africans should be proud that every citizen has a voice.

Reflecting on the "taking Parliament to the people” programme in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said that South Africans should be proud that every citizen has a voice.

Last week, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) held public hearings in the Ugu district of KwaZulu-Natal, to gauge communities’ views on issues affecting them.

President Ramaphosa said that public participation in decision-making was democracy at work.

He said that it helped the state make better decisions, and it built trust between government, communities and stakeholders.

Ramaphosa said that it also empowered citizens with the knowledge that their voices were being heard.

He said that citizens should be proud that they had the means to hold decision-makers, lawmakers, businesses and even the president, to account.

Ramaphosa said that his government was trying to move away from “parachuted” development which was planned in offices, thousands of kilometres away from communities, and then foisted upon them.

He said that he did not share the view that public participation processes were cumbersome, protracted and therefore stifled development.

Rather, Ramaphosa said that they were an important tool of accountability to fix the challenges of communities in need.