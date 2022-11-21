Police seize 13 petrol bombs, arrest 3 people in Delft

The officers were on patrol in the area earlier on Monday when they spotted a minibus taxi and a sedan in pursuit of a furniture delivery vehicle along Delft Main Road.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confiscated 13 petrol bombs and arrested three suspects in Delft.

Officials noticed that the delivery vehicle's driver was in distress and responded while calling for backup.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the suspects were alleged to have strong links to the taxi industry.

"After pulling over the vehicles, in the minibus they discovered 13 petrol bombs. All three suspects between the aged of 28 and 32 were apprehended. They're expected to be charged in terms of the Explosives Act and will appear in court in due course."

Meanwhile, the furniture delivery vehicle was escorted out of the area by the police members.

Potelwa said that integrated police contingents comprising SAPS members, the city's law enforcement officials and traffic services would continue to maintain a strong presence at identified hotspots while a two-day taxi strike was being monitored.