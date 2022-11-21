Parts of Joburg without power due to Gresswold substation explosion

City Power says it has dispatched a team to attend and investigate what happened and the extent of the damage.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of areas in Johannesburg are, once again, without power due to an explosion at the Gresswold substation.

The affected areas include Highlands North, Lyndhurst, Fairmount, Bramley and Atholl.

"This tripped a breaker at Sebenza substation, and we want to clarify that there was no fire at Sebenza substation as it was earlier suggested by some customers. The power interruption happened early this morning around 6:40am immediately after load shedding restoration," said City Power's Isaac Mangena.