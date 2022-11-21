NPA needs Hebrew translator ahead of alleged Israeli gang case

Last week, eight men including an Israeli national were arrested during a raid at a luxury house in Bryanston.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is in a race against time to find a Hebrew translator for a court case today involving a suspected Israeli gang.

All eight men are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said lawyers representing the eight men have requested a Hebrew translator to be present throughout the court proceedings.

She said the state is responsible for supplying an accused person with a translator of their home language in the interests of a fair trial.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the case relates to a stash of guns, ammunition, signal car jammers and stolen motorcycles seized by police during the Bryanston raid.

"These charges include possession of the stolen property. The possession of firearms and ammunition. Possession of drugs and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act for being in possession of devices that block any GPS and gsm-ing signals.”

It is still unclear how many of the accused persons are Israeli nationals.

