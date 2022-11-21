Mystery State witness to testify in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

They are accused of a botched robbery that claimed Meyiwa’s life at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - A mystery State witness will take the witness stand on Monday morning as the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes in the Pretoria High Court.

The trial is under way against five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

It’s taken the State seven months to get through three of its witnesses including two police officers and an eyewitness - Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala.

It’s unclear who this witness will be.

The State will begin its examination in chief as the court works to maximise the next two weeks for which this matter is set down.

The accused all remain behind bars as the trial continues.