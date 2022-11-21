Media barred from court proceeding of Israeli fugitive over security concerns

Eight men, including one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday. The eight men were arrested during a police raid at a luxurious property in Bryanston last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A magistrate in the Randburg court has ruled that the media will be barred from reporting on the court proceedings of a suspected Israeli gang boss due to security reasons.

Eight men, including one of Israel’s most wanted fugitives, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

The eight men were arrested during a police raid at a luxurious property in Bryanston last week.

They face multiple charges of possession of unlawful firearms, ammunition, theft and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.

The prosecution and the defence told Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhasibe that they were opposed to the media’s application to broadcast the court proceedings.

After more than two hours of deliberations, Mkhasibe ruled that the proceedings of the day would not be open to the media.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that the matter was still at a sensitive stage.

"That decision was also informed by the fact that both the State and defence opposed the media’s application, owing to reasons of safety and security. So, as the State, we then led evidence of the investigating officer, who has raised his concerns in terms of the sensitivity of the investigations that are continuing."