'We're in sh*t': Limpho Hani furious after ConCourt orders Janusz Waluś release

The Constitutional Court has given the Department of Correctional Services 10 days within which to release Janusz Waluś on parole.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late struggle icon Chris Hani has expressed disappointment after the Constitutional Court ordered that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development release on parole the man convicted of his murder.

Janusz Waluś approached the apex court following a number of failed attempts at freedom for the 1993 murder of the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP). The judgment was handed down on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to members of the media in the aftermath of the judgment, his wife, Limpho, blamed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for the decision, which she called a miscarriage of justice.

"In this country, a foreign white can come to this country and kill my husband," said Hani.

Referring to January remarks by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu that the judiciary was captured, Hani said the judgment had vindicated Sisulu.

"Lindiwe Sisulu, I give it to you my sister. You are vindicated today. Listen to black people when they tell you about justice in this country. We are in sh*t," she added.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila shared Hani's sentiments.

"Justice has given birth to injustice today," he said. Mapaila said that Waluś had shown no remorse because even in jail, he continued to attack other prisoners.

"One prisoner had a picture of Nelson Mandela and he [Waluś] attacked it", he said.

The court has given the department 10 days within which to release Waluś.