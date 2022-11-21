Law enforcement officers deployed to Khayelitsha

A Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiti bus were torched in the area on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers have been deployed to escort buses into and out of Khayelitsha.

No injuries were reported.

Public transport has been thrown into disarray by a two-day strike by taxi operators across the Western Cape.

Last week, the South African National Taxi Council advised commuters to make alternative arrangements.

Operators planned the shutdown to air their grievances, which includes drivers being issued heavy traffic fines,

vehicles being impounded and the discontinuation of the Blue Dot Taxi pilot project.

"Golden Arrow is trying to operate as full a service as possible this morning. Unfortunately, the situation is very unpredictable and volatile, so we don't know what is going to happen from one minute to the next, but we ask our passengers to please bear with us as we are trying our best to operate as full a service as possible," said Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.