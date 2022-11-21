KZN ANC: Jacob Zuma will remain a free man

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that regardless of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling against former President Jacob Zuma’s release, he would not be going back to prison.

The court has upheld a decision by the High Court, overturning his release from the Estcourt correctional facility.

The SCA said that Zuma was released unlawfully but it did say that it’s up the Correctional Services commissioner to decide on the remainder of his sentence.

The KZN ANC said that regardless of the SCA judgment, the former president would remain a free man, as this was good for KZN and the country’s stability.

The ANC said that Zuma must be allowed to enjoy his freedom as an elder.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

He spent a fraction of that time in prison, before being released on medical parole.

Zuma has since indicated that he would like to be the next ANC chairperson.