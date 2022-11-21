JHB City Power: Treasury office in CBD owes us R34m

The utility has been on an electricity cut-off operation in Hillbrow on Monday to disconnect power from buildings owing millions

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said the Treasury office in the CBD owes the city over R34 million in outstanding electricity payments.

The utility has been on an electricity cut-off operation in Hillbrow on Monday to disconnect power from buildings that owe millions of rand to the city.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the department’s account was in arrears and has been since 2019.

He said the department promised to pay the outstanding bills by Tuesday.

“This kind of promise has happened before and what we have been doing is to cut off their proof of payment and we will then send our teams out to reinstate their line.”, said Mangena.

He said the lack of payment by businesses and residents disrupted the city’s revenue collection.

“If we are unable to collect revenue, it may mean that we may have to lay off people because we don’t have money to pay them. People need to be able to pay for services so that we are able to pay our employees and also reinvest in the infrastructure that will provide them with electricity.”, he said.