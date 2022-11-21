JHB City Power cuts off electricity at Hillbrow flats owing over R5m
The utility's first attempt to cut off the electricity was botched last week after an employee was assaulted by the residents.
HILLBROW - Johannesburg City Power is returning to Hillbrow to complete an electricity cut off operation at a block of flats owing over R5 million.
CEO Tshifularo Mashava said that she was confident that City Power would complete its operation successfully on Monday.
The tenants are said to owe the city about R5 million. AR pic.twitter.com/XtbqHJNywD
The owners of a block of flats with broken windows reportedly owe millions of rands to City Power.
The tenants are said to have not paid for electricity for over three years.
Mashava said that this block of flats was hindering the city's revenue collection: “As City Power, we are obviously under pressure to ensuring that we collect the revenue because this is electricity that we buy from Eskom.
She said that some of the tenants were underpaying and most of them were not paying at all.