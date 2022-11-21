JHB City Power cuts off electricity at Hillbrow flats owing over R5m

The utility's first attempt to cut off the electricity was botched last week after an employee was assaulted by the residents.

HILLBROW - Johannesburg City Power is returning to Hillbrow to complete an electricity cut off operation at a block of flats owing over R5 million.

CEO Tshifularo Mashava said that she was confident that City Power would complete its operation successfully on Monday.