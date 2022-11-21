Inside EWN Roundtable: How ready are SA's big cities to host tourists?

Tourism authorities from South Africa’s big cities, discuss their readiness to host tourists in the upcoming holiday season.

JOHANNESBURG - Most outdoor enthusiasts are enjoying the relief since COVID-19 restrictions have now been relaxed.

This means they can attend concerts, theatre players and sports games - among other activities.

Globally - the advent of COVID -19 hit the tourism industry hard, but in South Africa local challenges seem to make it hard for the sector to thrive.

During an Inside EWN roundtable discussion tourism authorities shed light on how they are navigating issues including safety and security, load shedding, environmental concerns as well as affordability to ensure that they don’t lose tourists this summer season.

Durban has been at the height of reports reflecting the decaying inner city infrastructure, several pools being closed and sewage spillage at several beaches. However, Durban tourism CEO Winile Mntungwa assured holidaymakers that all was being taken care of - adding that teams are hard at work to amend issues around pools and more.

“While the infrastructure damage has unfortunately become an ongoing challenge because of the floods that hit the KwaZulu-Natal province in April 2022. There has been progress in repairing most parts of the city. In terms of ensuring the safety of swimmers gradually more pools and beaches are opening so that by the time we get to December all the beaches are open.”

The environmental concerns and infrastructure issues are not the only setbacks for the tourism industry with most people not being able to afford to travel locally.

But affordability seems to be less of a problem in Cape Town as tourism destination officer Lisa-Ann Hosking highlighted that their statistics have proved that people have been desperate to travel.

“Despite the cost people have shown interest in the Mother City as between November and December 2022 we are expecting 184 international flights per week so it’s looking really good. And we have about 75 cruise ships that are coming in.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini said that there is a lot to enjoy in the City of Gold.

“We have identified family-friendly attractions like water parks and more so that families have a variety of both lifestyle events and more experience.”

Speaking to the issue of crime in the Gauteng, Dlamini said they took it upon themselves to share safety tips wit travelers.

“We give tips such as what do you do when you are on the streets, and so forth. We also empower travelers so that they know what to do when some of their valuable belongings are taken away.”

_Listen to the full conversation below. _