Govt officials ‘in closed-door meeting’ in bid to avert public sector strike

JOHANNESBURG – Department of Public Service and Administration officials are believed to be in a closed-door meeting as government scrambles for a solution on the eve of a national public service protest.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter addressed to all heads of national departments and provincial departments calling for the urgent meeting.

On Tuesday, three trade union federations are expected to demonstrate over collapsed wage negotiations.

Eyewitness News has it on good authority that government is currently meeting to discuss the deadlocked wage negotiations.

The industrial action is on the agenda after the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) announced plans to protest outside Treasury's door in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The unions are also planning protest action in Cape Town and Durban.

High-level officials, including director-generals of a number of departments are expected to attend, as well as the heads of legal, labour relations and corporate services.

The Department of Public Service and Administration's negotiating team is expected to brief the officials on the latest developments, the measures being put in place to mitigate against the protest, as well as solutions to resolve the impasse.

Civil servants are up in arms over government’s final offer, which includes a 3% wage increase, a R1,000 cash allowance that will lapse in March 2023, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.

This offer combined accounts for an average of 7.5% while unions want 10%.