Fraser overruled only one negative recommendation for medical parole - for Zuma

The Department of Correctional Services has provided Eyewitness News with the number of medical parole decisions, in response to a request we made in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act in September.

JOHANNESBURG - In his almost three-and-a-half years as prisons boss, Arthur Fraser overrode a negative recommendation from the Medical Parole Advisory Board only once.

And the board made a total of 100 during this period.

In September, Eyewitness News submitted a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the Department of Correctional Services.We wanted details around Fraser’s tenure as national Correctional Services commissioner and - specifically - the handling of parole cases during this period.

And these figures were provided as part of the department’s response, received last week.

While the department wouldn’t identify the lucky inmate citing the records containing confidential medical information, it is public knowledge this was how Jacob Zuma’s application for medical parole played out.

Last June, the Constitutional Court found Zuma in contempt of a previous order it had handed down, directing him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry for questioning. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars. But two months after he reported to prison to start serving his sentence, the Department of Correctional Services announced he had been granted medical parole. This was in line with the Correctional Services Act's section 75(7)(a), which provides that “the national commissioner may place under correctional supervision or day parole, or grant parole or medical parole to a sentenced offender serving a sentence of incarceration for 24 months or less”. It subsequently emerged, though, that Fraser had taken the decision despite the Medical Parole Advisory Board (MPAB) having recommended against it.

And last December, the Pretoria High Court found he had acted unlawfully. This on the back of cases brought by various organisations.

Whether that judgment will stand remains to be seen, with the case now before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) where the commissioner’s office and Zuma are both trying to overturn it. Arguments were heard in August and judgment is expected on Monday.

But as the High Court found, despite Fraser’s insistence that the Correctional Services Act conferred a “discretion” on the commissioner, he could not overrule the board’s recommendation.

“The recommendations of the board as the expert body established to provide an independent medical report on whether an offender is terminally ill or physically incapacitated is ordinarily decisive and binding on the commissioner. The commissioner does not have the medical expertise to overrule the recommendation of the board,” it said.

Fraser has, however, maintained this isn’t the case and that the Act confers a “discretion” on the commissioner - a position his office has continued to take in defending his decision following the conclusion of his term in the post, which was just weeks after Zuma was released.

These figures show - at the very least - that Fraser never used the power they claim he had to give anyone else the same lucky break that he gave Zuma.

Between Fraser’s appointment on 17 April 2018 and the end of his contract on 25 September 2021, a total of 252 medical parole applications were received by the board. It gave 111 its stamp of approval.

Six applicants died before their applications could be finalised and 35 others were released on different kinds of parole in the interim.

The other 100, meanwhile, were all rejected by the board.

Fraser previously said in court papers that Zuma’s so-called political standing had nothing to do with his placement on parole.

“This decision has nothing to do with any perceived relationship that the applicants might think I have with the [Zuma],” he said further. “Yes, I served under his presidency but that is not a reason to not follow the law when dealing with his application or any other matter relating to his incarceration."

Attempts to reach Fraser for comment on Sunday were unsuccessful.

The Department of Correctional Services declined to comment on the figures, saying: “You will appreciate that the medical parole placement matter for Mr Zuma is before the Supreme Court of Appeal. It will thus be prudent that we give space to the honourable [court] to expedite the case”.