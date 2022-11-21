DA: Zuma must return to prison to serve remainder of 15-month prison term

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said on that Monday former President Jacob Zuma must return to prison to serve the remainder of his 15-month prison term.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s judgment on Monday morning which found that Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful.

The party said that the decision was a victory.

It added that Zuma must be treated like an ordinary citizen before the law.

In September last year, the DA approached the Gauteng High Court to review and set aside then Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said that Zuma must return to prison: "It is crucial now that the commissioner of Correctional Services does the right thing. Zuma must be made to serve his sentence like any ordinary South African would be made to do."

He added that there shouldn’t be any fears of an unrest: “The commissioner should not be swayed by threats of a repeat of the July unrest in KZN last year, which were sparked by Zuma supporters protesting his arrest.”

Steennuisen said that all should be equal before the law.