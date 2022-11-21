CT commuters urged to find alternative transport during taxi strike

The strike followed an announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot programme will end later this month.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town taxi commuters were on Monday urged to find other ways to get to work as drivers embarked on a two-day strike.

The new upset the taxi industry in the Western Cape.

The pilot programme incentivises good driver behaviour in a bid to make the roads safer.

Taxi drivers were warned that should they break the law during the strike action, they would face the consequences.

"A stern warning is issued to those who will be participating in the taxi strike in Cape Town and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday to please respect the rule of law," said Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action once the strike turns violent and infringes on the rights of others."

BELLVILLE TAXI COMMUTERS LEFT FRUSTRATED

Taxi commuters in Bellville were left frustrated after they had to find alternative modes of transport.

Taxi operators have shut down operations in protest over several grievances, including the issuing of heavy traffic fines and the discontinuation of the blue dot taxi pilot project.

Police and law enforcement vehicles patrolled the area around the Bellville public transport interchange.

White mini-bus taxis were parked in a yard adjacent to the bus terminus.

Commuters were forced to make other plans to get to work.

"We can't stay home because we won't get paid," said one commuter.

"No I can't do anything, I can't Uber, I can't do anything, I'll just wait," said another commuter.

Western Cape Police urged people to refrain from violence and disruptions during the taxi strike that affected the lives of commuters, other transport operators and motorists within the City of Cape of Town.

KHAYELITSHA COMMUTERS LEFT STRANDED AMID TAXI TRIKE

Scores of Khayelitsha residents were left stranded on Monday morning when the taxi strike got underway.

At least two buses came under attack in the township.

As smoke rose into the sky above the township, there were very few buses running in the area.

A large number of commuters, including school pupils, had no choice but to stay at home.

There was a major police presence on the streets of Khayelitsha, including in Site C, which came to a standstill.

Private vehicles were not stopped from leaving the area.

CoCT SAYS ONLY KHAYELIYTSHA IMPACTED BY TAXI STRIKE

The City of Cape Town said the taxi strike's impact was limited, except in Khayelitsha.

A Golden Arrow bus and a My-Citi bus were been torched in the township.

A protest that erupted along Baden Powell drive has since been cleared, the city said.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said officers were deployed to guard Golden Arrow and MyCiti buses.

"The City's traffic law enforcement and traffic police departments have all been since just after 5 am working with the South African Police to respond to the threatened public transport shut down and taxi strike."