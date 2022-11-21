CT commuters urged to find alternative transport ahead of taxi strike

The strike follows an announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot programme will end later this month.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town taxi commuters are urged to find other ways to get to work on Monday morning as drivers embark on a two-day strike.

READ: Santaco keen to see WC's Blue Dot taxi programme continue

The strike follows an announcement that the provincial government's Blue Dot programme will end later this month.

This has upset the taxi industry in the Western Cape.

The pilot programme incentivises good driver behaviour in a bid to make the roads safer.

READ: WC Santaco confirms members to go on strike next week

But taxi drivers have been warned that should they break the law during the strike action, they will face the consequences.

"A stern warning is issued to those who will be participating in the taxi strike in Cape Town and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday to please respect the rule of law. Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take decisive action once the strike turns violent and infringes on the rights of others," said Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

BELLVILLE TAXI COMMUTERS LEFT FRUSTRATED

Taxi commuters in Bellville have been left frustrated as they have to find alternative modes of transport this morning.

The first of a two-day South African National Taxi Council strike in the Western Cape started on Monday morning.

Taxi operators have shut down operations in protest over several grievances, including the issuing of heavy traffic fines and the discontinuation of the blue dot taxi pilot project.

Police and law enforcement vehicles patrol the area around the Bellville public transport interchange.

White mini-bus taxis are parked in a yard adjacent to the bus terminus.

These commenters who usually make use of taxi transport are now forced to make other plans in order to get to work.

"We can't stay home 'cause we won't get paid," said one commuter.

"No I can't do anything, I can't Uber, I can't do anything, I'll just wait," said another commuter.

Western Cape Police have urged people to refrain from violence and disruptions during the taxi strike that may impact the lives of commuters, other transport operators and motorists within the City of Cape of Town district.