CT commuters urge govt to fully restore train services amid taxi strike

Train Service CAPE TOWN - Cape Town taxi commuters have urged transport authorities to fully restore train services in the metro. The first of the planned two-day taxi shutdown in the Western Cape has seen hundreds of commuters stranded and having to find different means of getting to their workplaces this morning. Already late for work commuters, who normally use taxi transport, rushed to minibus taxis parked at the Bellville train station. #TaxiStrikeCPT Police and traffic officials are keeping a close eye on operations at the Bellville Public Transport Interchange. KB pic.twitter.com/g3qLRdF9dv EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2022

This Kuilsriver man explained that he had to walk to Bellville on Monday morning as he had no alternative. “Government needs to open the trains, so we can use the trains. But now, there are no trains and sometimes the bus doesn’t operate where we stay,” he said.

He explained that he was travelling to Durbanville for work and was already concerned about his commute back home later as well as what lies ahead on Tuesday.

After a Golden Arrow and a MyCiTi bus were torched in Khayelitsha on Monday morning, City of Cape Town law enforcement is set to intensify its operations in the community.