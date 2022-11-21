Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Sibiya and Ntanzi grew up together, court hears

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi appointed new lawyers, replacing attorney TT Thobane, who had previously argued that Sibiya, Ntanzi and his two other clients did not know each other before they were charged for Meyiwa’s murder.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard how two of the men who allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa grew up together.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi appointed new lawyers, replacing attorney TT Thobane.

This means Thobane will only be representing accused numbers 3 and 4, while Advocate Zandile Mshololo remains the legal representative for the fifth accused.

Meyiwa, who was an Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and captain of the national soccer team, was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014. He was 27-years-old.

Sibiya and Ntanzi have procured the services of attorney, Sipho Ramosepele, who will be their lawyer going forward.

When asked by Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela why he did not communicate these changes before this matter returned to court, he said he received the instructions on Thursday while he was in another trial in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

But he told the court that it was Sibiya’s father who gave him the instructions. He also told the court something interesting about the accused.

This is worth noting as TT Thobane had initially argued that Sibiya, Ntanzi and his two other clients did not know each other before they were charged for Meyiwa’s murder.

Ramosepele has been granted time by the court to familiarise himself with the case docket and the transcripts.

The trial will resume in May next year.