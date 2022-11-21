Cosatu backs ban on pitbulls in South Africa

Cosatu’s national spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, said that this breed of canine should not be kept as a pet.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that it supported the petition to ban pit bulls after a three-year-old was mauled to death in the Free State.

The child was attacked by two pit bulls while he was playing outside with his friends at the weekend.

Cosatu’s national spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, said that this breed of canine should not be kept as a pet.

The trade union federation said that South Africa should ban having pit bulls as pets, just as other countries have done.

Pamla said that a number of lives had been lost in recent months after attacks by pit bulls.

He said that government must take immediate action.

"This issue is becoming problematic, especially because domestic workers and other workers are the ones who are most exposed to these dogs."

A six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pit bull earlier this year in Atteridgeville and another three-year-old boy suffered the same fate in the Free State earlier this month.

In Cape Town, a 13-year-old is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a pit bull more than a week ago.

Cosatu said that since the Nation Council of SPCAs was supporting the call to ban pit bulls, government should do the same.