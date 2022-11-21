Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, lashes out at Zondo over Walus parole judgment

This follows a unanimous judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on Monday and penned by Zondo, which effectively saw Janusz Walus the man who killed Chris Hani, granted parole.

This follows a unanimous judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court on Monday and penned by Zondo, which effectively saw Janusz Walus, the man who killed Chris Hani, granted parole.

The Constitutional Court’s judgment comes after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola refused an application for parole from Walus in 2020, based on the seriousness of his crime.

Walus tried to review Lamola’s decision in the Pretoria High Court but without any joy.

He then tried his luck at the Supreme Court of Appeal but was again unsuccessful.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the minister’s decision was irrational.

Speaking after proceedings, Limpho struggled to contain her emotions. “Chief Justice Zondo has failed this country completely and I’m not going to apologise.”

She feels the trauma she and her family were put through at Walus’ hands, was not given due consideration by the Constitutional Court.

"This country is finished where in this country a foreign white can come into South Africa, kill my husband."

She’s said she was shocked by Monday’s judgment.

"This judgment is diabolical, totally diabolical. I’ve never seen anything like this."

The court has given Ronald Lamola 10 days to release Walus parole.

In the meantime, the minister’s office has indicated that they will be studying the judgment.