ANC in talks with EFF ahead of no-confidence motion against Phalatse

ANC Joburg secretary Sasabona Manganyi says they are hopeful that the EFF will respond positively to their calls for support ahead of this week's council meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg said it's in talks with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ahead of a motion of no confidence vote against Mayor Mpho Phalatse this week.

The City of Joburg Council is expected to sit on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's understood that a motion was brought by one of the minority parties to the city's programming committee last week.

"We believe that whether now or at a later stage there will definitely be positive outcomes."

However, Gauteng's EFF chairperson Nkululenko Dunga said there's no chance they'll support the ANC.

"Until they deliver on the City of Ekurhuleni agreement there will be nothing that we are doing outside of that."

At the same time, Democratic Alliance Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel has expressed confidence that attempts to remove Phalatse this week will be unsuccessful.