AfriForum welcomes SCA dismissing Zuma’s bid to overturn medical parole ruling

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has welcomed a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) that dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's bid to overturn a lower court's ruling on his medical parole.

On Monday, the SCA upheld a ruling that found that Zuma's release from prison on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The court further ruled that Zuma must return to jail to finish his sentence, but it has left it to the national commissioner of Correctional Services to determine how much of the 15-month term Zuma still needed to serve.

AfriForum's lawyer Willie Spies said: “Arthur Fraser is not the commissioner anymore and we’ll have to see what the new commissioner does and how he deals with this.”

Spies admitted to Eyewitness News that the lobby group did not expect Zuma to take the matter lying down. “I won't be surprised if there's a further appeal to the Constitutional Court. Hopefully, the Constitutional Court will give final clarity on the question. So, I do not think we should expect him to be at the gates of Estcourt Prison this afternoon or tonight.”